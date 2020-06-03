Beverly Hall, age 76, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House, Westminster. Born October 3, 1943, in Randallstown, MD she was the daughter of the late Russell Stealman Enos and Bertha May Howell Enos. She was the wife of the late Robert Erdman Hall who died in 1999. Beverly had been a school bus driver in Carroll County for many years. She lived for many years in Sykesville before she and her late husband moved to Ocean City, MD. She then moved to Punta Gorda, FL to be close to her sister. She moved to Carroll Lutheran Village almost a year ago. Beverly enjoyed her time in Ocean City, her dogs and was a people person enjoying the company of her many friends. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Scott A. and Deborah Hall of Westminster, sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Pete Palmer of Punta Gorda, FL; step-grandchildren and their spouses: Charles and Nicole Chalmers, Michael and Stephanie Chalmers and Melissa and Steven Wiseman; eight step-great-grandchildren and niece and her husband Terry and Charles Bourgeois. She was predeceased by nephew, Michael Palmer. Funeral services and interment will be private. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.



