Beverly Jane True, 61, of Sykesville died unexpectedly Friday April 17, 2020, at Union Memorial Hospital. Born September 16, 1958 in Baltimore she was the daughter of the late Merle and Jane Barnes. She was the loving wife of Kelly True. She was the loving mother of the late Matthew S. True. She was a graduate of South Carroll High School. She was the owner of Precise Bookkeeping and along with her husband owned True Contractors, Inc. She was a member of Deer Park United Methodist church. She volunteered many hours at Gamber and Community Fire Company. She set up a memorial fund in honor of her late son and was able to coordinate and donate the buildings of pavilions at Orleans Fire Department and Artemas Community Park. She enjoyed spending time at her mountain home in Artemas, PA. She enjoyed the outdoors and her swimming pool. She loved having her annual 4th of July gathering. She enjoyed spending time with her friends that were like family. She was known as "Mama True" to many. Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are brother Victor Barnes and wife Winona of Artemas, PA, brother Patrick Barnes of Finksburg, MD and sister in law Linda Barnes of Eldersburg, MD. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. In addition to her son and father she was predeceased by brother Merle (Butch) Barnes Jr. She will be laid to rest next to her son in Artemas, PA. There will be a graveside service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Matthew S. True memorial fund, make checks payable to Kelly True, in memo section write Matthew True Memorial Fund.

