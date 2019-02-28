Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Ray Hughes Sr.. View Sign

Billy Ray Hughes, Sr., 64, of Hanover, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital. Born on July 6, 1954, in Pigeon Roost, NC, he was the son of Nora Davis Hughes of Gettysburg, PA, and the late David Hughes. He was the loving husband of Tanya Jane Rill Hughes.Billy worked for Asplundh Tree Expert Company for thirty years before retiring and starting his own tree business. He was a member of Manchester Baptist Church, and he loved fishing, hunting, and gardening. He loved animals, especially his dogs.Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Billy R. Hughes, Jr., of Bonneauville, PA, Joseph E. Hughes of Walkersville, MD, and Sable N. Fetty of Pylesville, MD, grandchildren: Madison, Gavin, and Tatum, and siblings: Dewey Reed Hughes, Bradley Hughes, Wilma L. Weigle, and Brenda S. Hyser.He was predeceased by his best man and brother: David Hughes.The family will receive visitors for a memorial gathering on Saturday, March 2, from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm at Manchester Baptist Church, 2933 Manchester Baptist Church Road, Manchester, MD 21102.Interment is private.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Arrangements are by the family owned and operated ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be offered at

