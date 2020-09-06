Billy V. "Bill" Douglas, 91, of Westminster, formally of Reisterstown, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born on March 30, 1929 in Fairfax, MO he was the loving son of the late Vernie I. and Agnes Marie Bowers Douglas. He was the beloved husband of the late Roberta Ann Douglas, who predeceased him on October 23, 2019 and they shared 69 years of married life. Surviving Bill are children Teresa Wallis and husband Stephen of Towson, Michele Douglas Howell and wife Laura of Ellicott City, Jill Heeter and husband Thomas of Hampstead, Karen Latham and husband David of Baltimore, Darren Douglas and husband John Panella, Jr. of South Yarmouth, MA, and Scott Douglas and wife Stacey Cramp of South Portland, ME; grandchildren Andrew Wallis and Shawnah, Dr. Rachel Smith and Matthew, Hilary Ferrell and Paul, Nathan Wallis, and Zachary Heeter; great-grandchildren Devan Wallis, Charlotte Ferrell, Noah Wallis, Kennedy Wallis, and Cora Ferrell. Bill served in the Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He attended Rockhurst College on the GI Bill and graduated in 6 ½ years while working full time and helping to raise 4 of his 6 children. He began his career in accounting and management with Western Auto Supply Co. in Kansas City, MO and moved to MD in 1965 to become the office manager for them in Baltimore. He lived in Pikesville and Reisterstown. Upon retirement from Western Auto, he worked for several years part-time at Thulman Eastern in Columbia, MD. Bill enjoyed his family and was an active member in the Lutheran Church and an adult leader in Boy Scouts. His many interest included woodcarving, listening to jazz music, the Civil War, reading, walking, and watching baseball. He was extremely knowledgeable about jazz and enthusiastic about sharing his love of the genre to anyone. His sense of humor remained with him to the end. Bill displayed a beautiful artistry of wood in developing/planning his hundreds of carving projects. Once he and Roberta were empty nesters, they enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. Bill and Roberta moved to Carroll Lutheran Village in 2001, and Bill served on several committees. He helped Roberta coordinate the participants for Sunday services, and delivered the morning newspaper to CLV residents for many years. He spent the last 25 years of his married life helping Roberta with the physical challenges of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. In addition to his parents and his wife, Bill was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Douglas Tessendorf; grandchild Nicole Latham; and great-grandchild Lila Grace Ferrell. Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Cremation arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Carroll Lutheran Village Residence Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
