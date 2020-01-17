Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Bradley Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley H. Hamilton


1968 - 2020
Bradley H. Hamilton Obituary
Bradley Harold Hamilton, 51, of Baltimore, Maryland, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Union Memorial Hospital. Born on September 21, 1968 in Towson, Maryland he was the son of Joyce M. Seipp Hamilton of New Windsor and the late Calvin H. Hamilton. He was step-son of the late Sharon Hamilton. Brad was a graduate of Westminster High School class of 1986. He enjoyed fishing, bird watching, playing poker, and was an avid Ravens fan. Surviving in addition to his mother Joyce are a sister, Dawn Michelle Langston and husband David of Princeton, LA; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. Burial will follow at Carrollton Church of God Cemetery in Finksburg. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19th from 3-5 p.m. and on Monday January 20th from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
