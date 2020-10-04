1/1
Brandon Joseph Knight
1988 - 2020
Brandon Joseph Knight, 32, cherished son of Dennis Michael and Laura Jean Knight, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Brandon was born on September 11, 1988 in Warwick, NY. He was raised in Westminster where he attended the Church of the Open Door and graduated from Carroll Christian Schools. He earned his Bachelor's of Science Degree in Business Administration from Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, FL. Brandon's career was in sales. In addition to his parents, Brandon is survived by brothers, Christopher Matthew Knight; Ryan Michael Knight; Matthew Thomas Knight and Jeffrey Aaron Knight. He also leaves his maternal grandmother Jeanne L. Pilar, and many other loving relatives and friends. Brandon was an avid reader, a great cook and enjoyed music. He was also a participant in all kinds of sports, especially snow skiing, soccer, basketball and swimming. Brandon volunteered as a camp counselor for the American Cancer Society Sun Sibs camping program offered to siblings of children diagnosed with cancer and was active in church youth groups throughout his life. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Edwin E. and Anna M. Knight, and maternal grandfathers Reuben E. Cash and Joseph F. Pilar. His family will receive friends at a visitation on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster where his funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Josh Belcher officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations in Brandon's memory may be made to Rising Above Addiction, Community Foundation of Carroll County, 255 Clifton Boulevard, Suite 313, Westminster, Maryland 21157 and/or to the Carroll Christian Schools, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pritts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
October 3, 2020
To the Knight family. We were so very sorry to hear of the loss of your son. We want you to know your in our thoughts, our hearts and prayers. Thinking of you at this sad time. Please know there are people that care.
Joy Gertz
Friend
October 3, 2020
To the Knight family. Our hearts and prayers go out to you all. We are very sorry to hear of the loss of your son. . Please know you are in our thoughts. Joy & George Gertz
Joy Gertz
