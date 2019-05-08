Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Hollingsworth. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 (410)-775-7200 Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Eloise Hollingsworth, age 76, of Westminster, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center.Born April 11, 1943 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Alfred Hollingsworth and Eloise Brown Hollingsworth.Brenda was a graduate of Robert Moton High School. She was employed with Springfield State Hospital and then Black and Decker, retiring after 45 years of service. She was a member of Strawbridge United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. She was the family historian and enjoyed reading and sewing.Surviving are her son, Jeffery Hollingsworth; brothers, Charles Hollingsworth Jr. and wife Dorothy, Ronald Hollingsworth; step-sister, Dawn Briscoe and husband Irvin; step-brothers, Craig Hollingsworth, Brian Hollingsworth and wife Bobbi, Darrell Davis and wife Patricia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by a brother, Calvin Hollingsworth; and step-mother, Katherine Hollingsworth.The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge on Friday, May 10 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at Strawbridge United Methodist Church, 1601 New Windsor Rd., New Windsor. Ambassador Blango Ross, her pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Strawbridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

