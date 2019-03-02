Brenda "BB" L. Morris ( Souder ), age 65 of Fortmill, SC and Sykesville MD, died Sunday February 24, 2019 at University of Maryland Hospital. She was the daughter of Lyman Lewis Souder and Emma Francis (Sherman) Souder.Brenda will be remembered by everyone who knew her. From her own family and children to everyone that called her mom. She was a devoted mother and nanmom as well as a caring friend.Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Beanie Souder and Carson Souder and sister Rose Schneider.Surviving daughter Christina Wasilewski, son Johnathon Eyler, daughter in law Kristen Eyler, grandson Craig Eyler, brother Willy and Eddie Souder, neices Marie Russell, Shelly Illmensee, and Jennifer Read, and nephews Lyman Souder Jr and Tony Souder. She was also survived by great nieces and nephews. The family will receive family and friends Saturday March 9, 2019 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with the service directly following at 1:00pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784. Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary