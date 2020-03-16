Brenda Lee Klinedinst, 64, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her residence. Born on March 28, 1955, in Westminster, MD, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Luckabaugh Shue. She was the beloved wife of Donald William Klinedinst, Sr. Brenda worked at multiple shoe factories and years ago, had worked at Value City in Hanover, PA. She enjoyed traveling, and going to local carnivals. She was a faithful member of Lazarus Church and loved attending services and spending time with her church family. She was also a member of Hanover Moose Lodge. Surviving in addition to her husband are children: Donnie and wife Tanya of Westminster, MD, Allen and wife Celeste of Hanover, PA, John and wife Missy of Littlestown, PA, grandchildren: Ashley, Kate, Damon, Jake, Bryce, Hannah, Daniel, McKayla, Kaylyn, and Cameron, great grandchildren: CJ, Nolan, and Ava, a brother: William "Bill" Shue and wife Tina of New York, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters: Deloris and Shirley, and grandchildren: Zane, Kaylee, Zachary, Shawn, Caleb, and Joseph. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 11 am at Lazarus United Church of Christ, 5101 S Church St, Lineboro, MD 21102, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Rodney Gross. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Lazarus United Church of Christ. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, Maryland.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 16, 2020