Brenda Lou Hale, 58, of Spring Grove, passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019 at Hanover Hospital. Born September 5, 1960 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Frances and James Esworthy. She was the beloved wife of David B. Hale, to whom she was married 39 years. She enjoyed horses, bingo and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her husband is son, David J. Hale and his wife Tammy of Spring Grove, PA; granddaughters, Nycole Hale and Ashlee Hale; brothers, Lee Esworthy of Westminster and Jimmy Esworthy of Dallastown, PA. She was predeceased by sisters Margaret McCarthy and Mary Schmidt. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead, where services will be held at 7:30 pm. Interment will be private.

934 S Main St

Hampstead , MD 21074

