Brenda Sue Stephens, age, 69, of Gamber, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born January 3, 1951, in Buckhannon, WV she was the daughter of the late Gay(Friday) and Aulda B. (Mathes) Green. She was the loving wife of James A. Stephens of Gamber. Brenda lived in Curtin-Webster Springs, WV until about age 8 before moving to Maryland. Brenda was a 1969 graduate of South Carroll High School. She worked at Springfield Hospital Center and the Carroll County Health Department until she retired from the State of Maryland. Brenda also worked at The Haven, counseling mental health and addiction with her best friend and sister Jackie Hyder. She had also worked for Visiting Angels home care and was also a private duty care giver for the wonderful and loving family of Martha and Gary Brauning. Brenda was a member of Crossroads Community Church, Westminster and a member of AA with 35 years of continuous sobriety by the grace of God. Surviving in addition to her husband are children: Donna Scheper and fiance Mike Walsh of Westminster, Douglas Conaway, Jr. and wife Stacy of Hanover, PA, Christal Thornton and husband Jermaine of Westminster; step-children: Michael Stephens and wife Nicki of Finksburg Kelly Stephens and wife Kasey of Finksburg and Valerie Stephens of Stewartstown, PA. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was predeceased by siblings Shirley E. Cool and Keith H. Green, Sr. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10am at Crossroads Community Church, 895 Leidy Rd. Westminster. Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery, Gamber. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to them to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 26, 2020