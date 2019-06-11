Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Susan Isner. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Susan Isner, 67, of Taneytown, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center.Born July 25, 1951 in Gaithersburg she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Wilda (Willis) Hipsley. She was the beloved wife of James "Jim" Lawrence Isner, and they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on June 3.Brenda graduated from South Carroll High School, class of 1970. She obtained an Associates Degree in Nursing from Catonsville Community College and spent her nursing career as a registered nurse and worked at Carroll County General Hospital and Springfield Hospital until her retirement in 2010. Brenda enjoyed yoga, reading, music and traveling. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Westminster United Methodist Church where she volunteered in the soup kitchen. Surviving in addition to her husband are sons and daughters-in-law Thomas and Stephanie Fisher, and James, Jr., and Hannah Isner; siblings Lennie Atwell, Sarah Taylor, Alton Grimes and wife Arlene, and Lou Ann Compher and her husband John; grandchildren Thomas and Lindsey Fisher and Jacob Isner. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Harmony Cemetery, West Friendship. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 E. Main St., Westminster MD 21157.

