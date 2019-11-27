Carroll County Times

Brent Monroe Hahn (1995 - 2019)
  • "Brent will forever be in our hearts and the memories will..."
    - Curtis Bosley
Service Information
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD
21102
(410)-374-2626
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Manchester VFD Activities Building
3297 York Street
Manchester, MD
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Manchester VFD Activities Building
3297 York Street
Manchester, MD
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Manchester VFD Activities Building
3297 York Street
Manchester, MD
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Manchester VFD Activities Building
3297 York Street
Manchester, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Manchester VFD Activities Building
3297 York Street
Manchester, MD
View Map
Obituary
Brent Monroe Hahn, 24, of Manchester, MD, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident. Born on Sept. 15, 1995 in Westminster, MD, he was the son of Todd Monroe Hahn and wife Kim Kelley, of Hanover, PA and Tammy Sue Reed Fryer and husband Jason Fryer of Hanover, PA. He was the fiancée of Jessica Blucher of Manchester, MD. Brent was a firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Brooklyn Park Fire Station in Anne Arundel County. He was also an active member of the Manchester and Lineboro Vol. Fire Departments. Brent enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with friends; he was an avid Orioles, Ravens and Capitals fan, enjoyed Sprint car racing with his family, and he loved his dog, Moose. Surviving in addition to his parents and fiancée are grandparents: Paul Hahn, Jr. and his wife Anna and Janice Hahn, siblings: Zach Hahn and fiancée Victoria Harris and Sydney Hahn and Alex Myers, nieces: Paisley Hahn and Sophia Myers, and many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by grandparents: Donald and Brenda Reed. The family will receive friends at the Manchester VFD Activities Building, 3297 York Street, Manchester, MD on Saturday, November 30, and on Sunday, December 1, from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, at 10:00am. Interment to follow in St. David's Church Cemetery in Hanover, PA. If desired, donations in his memory may be sent to: Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation, widows and orphans fund, 8684 Veterans Hwy. 4th floor, Millersville, MD 21221. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 27, 2019
