Brenton Ray Monks, age 6 months, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 19, 2019. Brenton was born on October 15, 2018 in Carroll County, the beloved son of Cory Monks and Krystal Myers of Union Bridge. He was a happy baby, sharing many smiles.Also surviving are his siblings, Briella and Bohdy Monks; grandparents, Linda and Jeff Koontz, Beth and Brian Ludwig, Steve and Dorinda Monks, Mark Myers and Janet Dixon; great-grandparents, Ed and Veronica Koontz; aunts, Stacy Joy, Melissa and Joe Pickett and daughter Addison, Amanda Joy, Priscilla Monks and son Emmet Mott, Holly Ludwig and daughter Delanie Sargent; and uncle, Austin Monks.The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick on Tuesday, April 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Flowers are welcomed.A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24. Deacon Charles Barnhart Jr., pastor of Keysville Evangelical Lutheran Church, will officiate.

