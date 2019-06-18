Brett Cleveland Simmons Brett Cleveland Simmons, 48, of Westminster passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Brett was the loving husband for 26 years of Margaret "Peggy" Waller Simmons whom he married on May 2, 1993. Brett was born on May 22, 1971 in New Orleans, LA to Betty Jo Harden Simmons and Tex Grover Simmons. After high school, in 1989, he joined the United States Coast Guard serving until his retirement on September 30, 2017. In addition to his wife and parents, Brett is survived by his children; Robert Alex Fulcher, Chelsea Lynn Simmons, Kirsten Renee Simmons and Halie JoAnna Simmons. He will be greatly missed by his 4 grandchildren; Maddox, Urijah, Michelle and Warren. He also leaves two brothers; Rodney Grover (Robbin) Simmons of Round Rock, TX and Carl Edison (Theresa) Simmons of Lexington, SC and many loving nieces and nephews. Brett was a member of the Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officers Association – Baltimore Chapter and of the American Legion – Carroll Post 31 of Westminster. Brett was well respected and a giving man. Until his passing, he remained dedicated to his family and to his country. A memorial service with military honors will be held for Brett in South Carolina at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations, in his memory, to the , 8219 Town Center Drive, Baltimore, MD 21236 or online at would be welcome. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 18, 2019