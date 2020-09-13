1/1
Brian William Beck, 55, of Sykesville, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice of Towson. Born August 1, 1965 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Ernest William Beck Jr. and the late Clorinda Jean DiPaolo Beck. Brian was a restaurateur and at one time was the founder and owner of the Chophouse in Eldersburg. He graduated Glenelg High School in 1983. He was also a stockbroker and real estate agent. He loved going to Ocean City with his family as a young boy. Brian is survived by daughter Hayley McClain Beck, son Conner William Beck, brother Joseph Scott Beck and his wife Rachael, niece Molly Mae, nephews Casey Scott and Aidan Joseph Beck and uncles John Latchford Beck and George William Beck. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Inurnment will be private. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD is assisting the family with funeral details. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-2299
