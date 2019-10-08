Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Hurt. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Daryl Hurt, 57, of Randallstown, MD passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Northwest Hospital Center in Randallstown, MD. Born September 28, 1962 in Baltimore, MD, he was the beloved son of John G. Hurt and Constance Walker Hurt of Loxahatchee, FL. He was the loving husband of Jennifer L. Brown Hurt, his wife of 21 years. Brian was a 1980 graduate of North Carroll High School and attended Salisbury State University. He was a surveyor, certified by the National Society of Professional Surveyors, who worked for several employers, including Carroll and Baltimore Counties. He enjoyed sports and played football in high school. He was a fan of the Baltimore Ravens. He loved playing poker with his friends and participated in the World Series of Poker in 2010. He had been in good spirits and had spoken to his mother, father and brother Rob on Friday. His loving wife Jennifer and brother John were at his side on his passing. Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are brothers and sisters-in-law, John G. Hurt, III and Michele Hurt of Ellicott City, MD, and Rob D. and Melanie Hurt of Loxahatchee, FL; niece, Bailey Hurt of Ellicott City, MD; and nephew, Sebastien Hurt of Loxahatchee, FL. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 11:00 am until the time of a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. The Rev. Norma Schenning will officiate. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 4300 Church Road, Hampstead, Md 21074, the , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058, or the American Diabetes Association, 2002 Clipper Park Road, Suite 110, Baltimore, MD 21211.

