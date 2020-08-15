Brigid Alice Leonard, 58 of Winfield, MD passed Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home after a long battle with breast cancer. Born April 4, 1962 in Baltimore, MD, Brigid was the daughter of Ezra P. "Bunky" Little, Jr. and Katherine Ann Little. Brigid worked for GEICO for 35 years, serving in many different capacities. Brigid enjoyed gardening, collecting tea pots and being a mother. In addition to her parents, she is survived by daughter Rachael Leonard, son Jake Leonard, daughter-in-law Carrie Leonard, sisters Lucy Sullivan, Monica Anderson, and Lynn Harris, brothers Ezra Little, Frankie Little, James Little, John Little, Jerry Little and Matt Little and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by sister Denise Saunders. The family will receive friends 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home, 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. MASKS MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING OBSERVED. Those desiring may make contributions to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000 (www.donate3.cancer.org
) or to Zaching Against Cancer, 6700 Alexander Bell Drive, Suite 185 Columbia, MD 21046 (www.zachingagainstcancer.org
