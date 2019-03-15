Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brigitte Smith. View Sign

Brigitte E. Smith of Hampstead, MD passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Hospice Care at Carroll Hospital Center after a brief illness. She was the youngest daughter of six siblings to the late Alfred R. and Gertrud Elisabeth Bock of Guben/Kreis Guben, Germany.She married the love of her life, the late Nelson W. Smith, Sr. in Babenhausen, Germany on Jan. 29, 1960 and was married for 50 years. Together they came to Manchester where they built a life and family together.Surviving are children, Teena E. Smith of Westminster and Nelson W. Smith, Jr. and wife Amanda of Reisterstown. Grandchildren, Tyler William Smith and Nelson William Smith III. Brigitte became a U.S. citizen in 1968. She worked in a sewing factory, later worked for Random House and drove a school bus for 29 years in Carroll County. She enjoyed family, friends, fishing, knitting, crocheting and flowers. Interment will be private. The family will have a celebration of Brigitte's life at a later date to be determined.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A., P.O. Box 389, Manchester, MD. 21102 to help with expenses. Arrangements are by the family owned ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be offered at

Brigitte E. Smith of Hampstead, MD passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Hospice Care at Carroll Hospital Center after a brief illness. She was the youngest daughter of six siblings to the late Alfred R. and Gertrud Elisabeth Bock of Guben/Kreis Guben, Germany.She married the love of her life, the late Nelson W. Smith, Sr. in Babenhausen, Germany on Jan. 29, 1960 and was married for 50 years. Together they came to Manchester where they built a life and family together.Surviving are children, Teena E. Smith of Westminster and Nelson W. Smith, Jr. and wife Amanda of Reisterstown. Grandchildren, Tyler William Smith and Nelson William Smith III. Brigitte became a U.S. citizen in 1968. She worked in a sewing factory, later worked for Random House and drove a school bus for 29 years in Carroll County. She enjoyed family, friends, fishing, knitting, crocheting and flowers. Interment will be private. The family will have a celebration of Brigitte's life at a later date to be determined.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A., P.O. Box 389, Manchester, MD. 21102 to help with expenses. Arrangements are by the family owned ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close