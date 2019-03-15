Brigitte E. Smith of Hampstead, MD passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Hospice Care at Carroll Hospital Center after a brief illness. She was the youngest daughter of six siblings to the late Alfred R. and Gertrud Elisabeth Bock of Guben/Kreis Guben, Germany.She married the love of her life, the late Nelson W. Smith, Sr. in Babenhausen, Germany on Jan. 29, 1960 and was married for 50 years. Together they came to Manchester where they built a life and family together.Surviving are children, Teena E. Smith of Westminster and Nelson W. Smith, Jr. and wife Amanda of Reisterstown. Grandchildren, Tyler William Smith and Nelson William Smith III. Brigitte became a U.S. citizen in 1968. She worked in a sewing factory, later worked for Random House and drove a school bus for 29 years in Carroll County. She enjoyed family, friends, fishing, knitting, crocheting and flowers. Interment will be private. The family will have a celebration of Brigitte's life at a later date to be determined.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A., P.O. Box 389, Manchester, MD. 21102 to help with expenses. Arrangements are by the family owned ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 15, 2019