Brooke Murray Thompson (1952 - 2020)
Obituary
Brooke Murray Thompson, 67, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his residence. Born on December 25, 1952, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas Edward and Doris Evelyn Thompson. He was the beloved husband of Maryann Poniatowski Thompson. Surviving him, in addition to his wife, are children: Stanley J. Thompson of Ellicott City, MD, and Amy L. Thompson of Cockeysville, MD, and sisters: Jo Ann R. Lopez of Westminster, MD, and Jannell L. Trcka of Reisterstown, MD. The family will receive visitors for a memorial gathering on Saturday, February 8, from 4 – 7 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Services and interment are private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
