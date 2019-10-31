Bruce Donald Hoover, age 69, of Uniontown, died unexpectedly Monday, October 28, 2019. Born April 23, 1950 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Luther O. and Anna Margaret Waterman Hoover. He was the husband of Terri Justice Hoover, his wife of 39 years. Bruce was a master carpenter, employed as a personal carpenter for Jerry of Jerry's Chevrolet for many years. An avid hunter, he was a member of numerous archery clubs and gained his most enjoyment from hunting. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Louis J. Hoover, Jennifer L. Perry, Shane D. Hoover, Sarah A. Dougherty and husband Chris and William D. Hoover and fiancée Lauren Cooper; grandchildren, Dylan, Liam, Wyatt, Kailyn, Jordan, Brandon and Ryan; siblings, Gene V. Hoover and Patricia A. Hoover; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Roy L. Hoover and Brian M. Hoover. The family will welcome friends on Saturday, November 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 3 at 2 p.m. at Uniontown Bible Church, 4272 Watson Lane, Union Bridge. Rev. Frank Taylor and Rev. Rick Holbrook will officiate. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 31, 2019