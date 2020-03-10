Bruce E. Peck, 75, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born March 27, 1944 in Bethesda, MD, son of the late Mahlon F. and Ellen A. (Anderson) Peck. He is survived by his son, Brian Edward Peck of Greenville, SC and daughter, Denise (Tony) Ambuhl of Myrtle Beach. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Anne Peck. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends for one hour before the service. Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 10, 2020