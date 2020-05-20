Bruce Edward Harman
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Edward Harman, 65, of Westminster passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home. Bruce was the loving husband of Diane Rankin Harman, his wife of 42 years. Bruce was born on November 23, 1954 in Hanover, PA to Evelyn Hughes Howard and the late Carroll S. Harman. He graduated from North Carroll High School as a member of the Class of 1972. He was a long-time truck driver with more than 40 years of dedicated service to CJ Miller. In addition to his wife and mother, Bruce is survived by his two daughters, Amanda Hacker and husband Jeremy of Jamestown, KS and Katlyn Harman and fiancé Danny Glowacki of Hanover, PA as well as his grandson, Cayce Hacker. Bruce also leaves his brother, Bernie Harman and companion Deborah Frank of Westminster. Throughout his life, Bruce was a member of the Dug Hill Gun Club, the Maryland Horse and Mule Association, and Bassmasters. He belonged to the Percheron Association of America and he, along with his barn family, enjoyed working, driving and showing these draft horses. Early on in life, Bruce was a guitarist for the former local band, "The Vagabonds" in Carroll County. Most of all, Bruce loved being with his family, and cherished every chance he got to see his 5-year old grandson, Cayce. In light of the current health crisis, services for Bruce will be private. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a future date when his friends and family may gather to visit and share memories of Bruce. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved