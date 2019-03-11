Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Wayne Harwood. View Sign

Bruce Wayne Harwood, 67, of Littlestown, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.Born on October 12, 1951 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Melvin and Elizabeth Smith Harwood, Sr. He was the loving husband of Mary Rose Liberto Harwood, with whom he shared 48 wonderful years of marriage. Surviving in addition to his wife are children Angela M. Kays and husband James and Christina L. Chatkin, all of Hanover, PA; siblings Melvin Harwood, Jr., of Hampstead and Nancy Bosley; 5 grandchildren Sarah E., Matthew J., and Rebecca R. Kays, David S., and Mark S. Chatkin; brother in law Vincent Liberto and wife Nanci; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by sister in law Lucy Swaim.Bruce graduated from Woodlawn Senior High School and worked as a quality control machinist/ inspector for Koppers Company, Kop Flex, Micro Machining and R & M Manufacturing Inc. He was a member of the Tidewater Bassmasters Club, The Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Littlestown Fish and Game Association. Bruce attended Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in McSherrystown, PA. He loved fishing, the casino, playing cards, and going on vacations and cruises. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm and 6 to 9pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11 am at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 26 N 3rd St., McSherrystown, PA. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville.

412 Washington Road

Westminster , MD 21157

