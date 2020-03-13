Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brunehilda Kerger. View Sign Service Information Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 (410)-795-2299 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Ascension Episcopal Church 23 North Court Street Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brunehilda Oliveira Kerger, "Dee", 97, of Eldersburg, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home. Born December 8, 1922 in Recife', Brazil , she was the daughter of the late Alfeu Barra de Oliveira and Raimunda Gondim de Oliveira. She was the wife of the late William Kerger who died July 24, 2000. They had been married for more than 50 years. She spent most of her life working as a registered nurse. Brunehilda had studied nursing at the University of Maryland under a Kellogg Foundation scholarship . She worked as a nurse in many capacities, and retired from Carroll Hospital Center . She was a devoted member of Ascension Episcopal Church in Westminster where she was active in Bible study and had been on the altar guild for many years. She loved crafts: ceramics, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, cross stitch and baking. She is survived by daughters Linda Coker and husband Gary, Janet Kerger, June Kerger and husband Robert Knaus, Robin Bennett and life partner Ernie Perez, granddaughter Kathryn Knaus and sister Gilvane Vasconcelos. She was preceded in death by siblings Iracy, Alfeu, Jubal, Nelson, Levi and Ruben. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-6 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road , Eldersburg , MD. Funeral services will be held Monday, 10:00 AM at Ascension Episcopal Church, 23 North Court Street, Westminster , MD with the Rev. Samuel Nsengiyumva, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mark's, Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, sympathy's may be expressed in the form of contributions to Church of the Ascension Outreach Committee, 23 N. Court Rd., Westminster , MD 21157. Online condolences can be made at

