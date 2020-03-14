Carroll County Times

Brunehilda Kerger

Service Information
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD
21784
(410)-795-2299
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Ascension Episcopal Church
23 North Court Street
Westminster, MD
Obituary
Brunehilda Oliveira Kerger, "Dee", 97, of Eldersburg, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-6 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Due to the corona virus pandemic and the wishes of the family, the service on Monday is now private. However the burial at St. Mark's Highland Cemetery is public and may be attended by friends of the family at 12:30 PM, Monday. In lieu of flowers, sympathy's may be expressed in the form of contributions to Church of the Ascension Outreach Committee, 23 N. Court Rd., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences can be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 14, 2020
