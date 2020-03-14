Brunehilda Oliveira Kerger, "Dee", 97, of Eldersburg, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-6 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Due to the corona virus pandemic and the wishes of the family, the service on Monday is now private. However the burial at St. Mark's Highland Cemetery is public and may be attended by friends of the family at 12:30 PM, Monday. In lieu of flowers, sympathy's may be expressed in the form of contributions to Church of the Ascension Outreach Committee, 23 N. Court Rd., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences can be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 14, 2020