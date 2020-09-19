On September 16, 2020, Bryan K. Cullison, 35 of Hampstead, MD, lost his battle with drug addiction. Born November 16, 1984 in Westminster, MD, he was the son of Kevin and Diane Cullison and Rheta and Jimmy Robertson. He was a graduate of Westminster High School in 2003. Surviving in addition to his parents are his daughter, Karlie Cullison of Taneytown, MD; son, Jesse Cullison of Taneytown, MD; brother, K. Bradly and wife Amanda Cullison, of Hampstead, MD; sister, Marisa Cullison of Hampstead, MD; step sister, Tara Robertson of Hanover, PA; step brother, Cody Robertson of Hanover, PA; and grandparents, Kenneth "Sonny" and Nancy Cullison. He was preceded in death by grandparents Robert Kenneth Lowe and Juanita Parks Lowe. Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, 3 pm - 5 pm & 7 pm - 9 pm at Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead, MD. Service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, 4:30 pm at the Eline Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Jarrett Wicklein officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his honor may be made to a Drug Addiction treatment program of your choice.



