Bryan K. Cullison
1984 - 2020
On September 16, 2020, Bryan K. Cullison, 35 of Hampstead, MD, lost his battle with drug addiction. Born November 16, 1984 in Westminster, MD, he was the son of Kevin and Diane Cullison and Rheta and Jimmy Robertson. He was a graduate of Westminster High School in 2003. Surviving in addition to his parents are his daughter, Karlie Cullison of Taneytown, MD; son, Jesse Cullison of Taneytown, MD; brother, K. Bradly and wife Amanda Cullison, of Hampstead, MD; sister, Marisa Cullison of Hampstead, MD; step sister, Tara Robertson of Hanover, PA; step brother, Cody Robertson of Hanover, PA; and grandparents, Kenneth "Sonny" and Nancy Cullison. He was preceded in death by grandparents Robert Kenneth Lowe and Juanita Parks Lowe. Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, 3 pm - 5 pm & 7 pm - 9 pm at Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead, MD. Service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, 4:30 pm at the Eline Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Jarrett Wicklein officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his honor may be made to a Drug Addiction treatment program of your choice.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
SEP
21
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
SEP
21
Service
04:30 PM
Eline Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
