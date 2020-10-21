Porter Morgan "Bud" Rogers, 77, of Westminster, MD, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He passed at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born October 29, 1942 in Lost Creek, WV, he was the son of the late Porter and Virginia (Wolfe) Rogers. He was the beloved husband of Sandy (Waugaman) Rogers, his high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years. Married September 21, 1962, they welcomed two daughters into the world who were the most important part of Bud's life. He was a devoted husband and father. Bud was a graduate of Fairmont State University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. He worked in retail management and was a proud manager with Woolworth for over 35 years. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, motorcycling, watching movies, playing ping pong, watching the Baltimore Ravens, and working on home maintenance projects. He had a strong Christian faith and was an avid reader of the Bible. Bud will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Surviving, in addition to his wife Sandy, are daughters, Tracy Hawley and husband Jeff of Finksburg, and Kelly Wantz and husband Jay of Taneytown; and 5 grandchildren, Zachary, Jenna, Sara, Jacob and Joel. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. A memorial service to celebrate Bud's life will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bud's name may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



