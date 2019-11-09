Burnell M. Boerner, 89, of Hampstead, passed away on November 8, 2019. Born May 17, 1930 in Snydersburg, he was the son of the late George and Hilda (Reed) Boerner. He was the husband of Janet (Wink) Boerner. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Snydersburg. He enjoyed socializing with friends. Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter, Joy Boerner and many cousins. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm & Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11:00 am at Eline Funeral Home with Rev. Michael C. Adams officiating. Interment will be in St. Mark's (Snydersburg) Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Mark's Church of Snydersburg,1616 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074 or to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

