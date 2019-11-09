Burnell M. Boerner (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD
21074
(410)-239-8163
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
Obituary
Burnell M. Boerner, 89, of Hampstead, passed away on November 8, 2019. Born May 17, 1930 in Snydersburg, he was the son of the late George and Hilda (Reed) Boerner. He was the husband of Janet (Wink) Boerner. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Snydersburg. He enjoyed socializing with friends. Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter, Joy Boerner and many cousins. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm & Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11:00 am at Eline Funeral Home with Rev. Michael C. Adams officiating. Interment will be in St. Mark's (Snydersburg) Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Mark's Church of Snydersburg,1616 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074 or to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 9, 2019
