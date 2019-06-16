Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Edward "Ed" Haines. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Graveside service 11:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Chapel 2800 Old Westminster Pike Finksburg , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

C. Edward "Ed" Haines C. Edward "Ed" Haines, 90, of Taneytown, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Dove House. He was born on April 28, 1929 near Pleasant Valley. He was the son of Walter Turner Haines, Sr. and Mary Pauline Wantz Haines. He was the husband of the late Bettie Elaine Taylor Haines, his wife of 64 years. A resident of Carroll Vista in Taneytown, he was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Pleasant Valley, and he also attended Keysville Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ed loved sports, and after his playing days he coached and assisted in forming the Fielding Little League Football Team in the mid 1960's. He served in the Maryland National Guard for 4 years, being honorably discharged at the rank of Sgt. T4 with a certificate as a sharp shooter with the carbine rifle. He was a member of Door to Virtue #46 Masonic Lodge in Westminster and the Scottish Rite of Baltimore. He enjoyed antique cars, country and bluegrass music, and playing cards. He is survived by his two daughters Rachel Graham and husband Freddie, and Christine Mehring; a son Barry Haines; brothers Delano Haines of Oakland, MD; Alton Haines and Leonard Haines of Cave City, KY; twelve grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Besides his wife he was predeceased by his sisters Mary E. Magin, Margaret Haines, and Phyllis Wilt; brothers Walter Haines, Jr., Carroll Haines, George Haines, son C. Edward Haines, Jr; and grandson Jonathan Haines. A Graveside and Masonic Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Chapel, 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his name to Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company, 2030 South Pleasant Valley Road, Westminster, MD. 21158 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at

C. Edward "Ed" Haines C. Edward "Ed" Haines, 90, of Taneytown, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Dove House. He was born on April 28, 1929 near Pleasant Valley. He was the son of Walter Turner Haines, Sr. and Mary Pauline Wantz Haines. He was the husband of the late Bettie Elaine Taylor Haines, his wife of 64 years. A resident of Carroll Vista in Taneytown, he was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Pleasant Valley, and he also attended Keysville Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ed loved sports, and after his playing days he coached and assisted in forming the Fielding Little League Football Team in the mid 1960's. He served in the Maryland National Guard for 4 years, being honorably discharged at the rank of Sgt. T4 with a certificate as a sharp shooter with the carbine rifle. He was a member of Door to Virtue #46 Masonic Lodge in Westminster and the Scottish Rite of Baltimore. He enjoyed antique cars, country and bluegrass music, and playing cards. He is survived by his two daughters Rachel Graham and husband Freddie, and Christine Mehring; a son Barry Haines; brothers Delano Haines of Oakland, MD; Alton Haines and Leonard Haines of Cave City, KY; twelve grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Besides his wife he was predeceased by his sisters Mary E. Magin, Margaret Haines, and Phyllis Wilt; brothers Walter Haines, Jr., Carroll Haines, George Haines, son C. Edward Haines, Jr; and grandson Jonathan Haines. A Graveside and Masonic Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Chapel, 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his name to Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company, 2030 South Pleasant Valley Road, Westminster, MD. 21158 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net Published in Carroll County Times on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close