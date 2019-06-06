C. Elizabeth "Libby" Mann (nee King), age 99, formerly of Randallstown, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Brinton Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sykesville. Born September 11, 1919 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late William Borland and Cora Kraft King. She was the wife of the late Milton O. Mann.Elizabeth worked for Baltimore County School Systems for over 20 years. She was heavily involved with Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Randallstown for over 60 years. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, needlepoint, reading, and crossword puzzles.Her survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Tom and Linda Mann and Larry and Carolyn Mann; grandchildren, Philip, Madelyn, Rebecca (CT), Justin and Rebecca (MD); great-grandchildren, Julian, Isaac (CT), Louis and Isaac (MD).She was predeceased by her sister, Eleanor and brother, William.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 6, 2019