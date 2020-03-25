Charles Gilbert Miller, of Hanover, PA, best known as "Gil", 92, went home to be with his heavenly Father at 2:00 a.m. on March 23, 2020. His devotion to his family, friends and Lord and Savior Jesus Christ gave him the peace of God that transcends all understanding. Gil was born on March 14, 1928 in Baltimore, MD. He served his country as a World War II veteran of the United States Army. After leaving a successful job at Hamburgers Fine Mens Clothing he joined the ministry of Peter & John Radio Fellowship where he served faithfully for over 52 years. He was first the manager of Trustworthy Christian Bookstore and then served in a leadership capacity at River Valley Ranch for his remaining years. He regularly prayed for the RVR staff and their families; many RVR children grew up knowing that Mr. Miller prayed for them -- by name -- every week. Here is how Tom Bisset described Gil and his wife Eleanor in his most recent book (A Risky Obedience: The Story of Peter & John Ministries): "Gil and Eleanor dedicated themselves to cheerfully doing their part in the day-to-day operation of River Valley Ranch. They never complained, always worked hard, readily did favors and helped others at any time and place. Their unwavering loyalty and love for Rev. Peter Bisset and Rev. John Bisset and the ministry of PJM will never be surpassed in the history of this Ministry." Gil is survived by his wife of more than 70 years, Eleanor Miller; his daughter Sharon Miller, son Dan Miller, son Paul Miller, daughter-in-law Roberta Mellott Miller, grandchildren Jonathan Miller and wife Emily Niese Miller, Christine Miller Gerdes and husband Peter Gerdes, and great grandchildren Eleanor Jane Gerdes and Isabel Joy Gerdes. Gil will be buried at a private graveside service in New Lutheran Cemetery, Manchester, MD. A memorial service will be planned in his honor at a later date. His family has selected the song "The Blessing" as his tribute song. "May His favor be upon you, and a thousand generations, and your family and your children and their children…" https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4" In lieu of flowers, Gil and family have requested memorial donations be made to: River Valley Ranch 4443 Grave Run Road, Manchester, MD 21102 or Grace Bible Church, 3250 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD 21102. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 25, 2020