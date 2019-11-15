Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
C. "Trenton" Jones Jr.

C. "Trenton" Jones Jr. Obituary
Charles "Trenton" Jones, Jr., 65, of Taneytown, Maryland, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Burial will follow in Keysville Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 17th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 15, 2019
