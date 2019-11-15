|
|
Charles "Trenton" Jones, Jr., 65, of Taneytown, Maryland, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Burial will follow in Keysville Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 17th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 15, 2019