Calvin Davis DeFord, Sr., 94, of Westminster passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Calvin was the beloved husband of the late Lillian Irene DeFord who predeceased him in 2018. Calvin was born on December 4, 1925 in Baltimore to the late Clifton William and Marie Middlecamp DeFord. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during WW2. After leaving the Navy, Calvin became a professional local truck driver. Calvin is survived by his children; Nancy Gallagher and husband Kenny Monks, Richard DeFord, Gus DeFord and wife Debbie and Joann Nusbaum and husband Kenny. He also leaves his daughter-in-law Maureen DeFord. Calvin will be greatly missed by his 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. His family meant everything to him. Calvin was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Westminster. He was also a lifetime member of the Westminster VFW Post 467. He loved his family and enjoyed attending family reunions and other events. In addition to his parents and wife, Calvin was predeceased by his daughter Sue DeFord and sons Tom DeFord and Calvin DeFord, Jr. Services and interment for Calvin will be private. Please omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions may be offered in Calvin's name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Trinity Lutheran Church, 833 Deer Park Road, Westminster, MD 21157. A Celebration of Calvin's Life will be scheduled for a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 24, 2020