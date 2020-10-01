1/1
Calvin M. Faulkner
1934 - 2020
Calvin M. Faulkner, age 86, of Sykesville, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Inova Health Care, Fairfax, VA. Born March 12, 1934, in Emporia, Kansas, he was the son of the late Orval Faulkner and Lenita Totten Faulkner. He was the husband of the late Anice M. Joy Faulkner who died in 2017. Calvin retired as an administrator in the Baltimore County Public School System. He was a long time member of Covenant of Grace Presbyterian Church, Reisterstown. Calvin and his late wife were longtime residents of Fairhaven Retirement Community in Sykesville. He was a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Jacqueline Rae and Jeff Moon of Westminster; grandchildren: Cassie Marie Lyon-Vaiden and her husband Mark, Christin Leigh Bubert and her husband Daniel, and Michael Faulkner Moon and his wife Angela Ferrari Moon and great grandchildren Margaret Joy Lyon-Vaiden and Arthur Charles Lyon-Vaiden. He was predeceased by his son Ronald C. Faulkner and by his brother Charles Faulkner. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4 to 7pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Wearing masks, social distancing and a 75% capacity will be required at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 , at 10am at Covenant of Grace Church PCA, 820 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Wearing masks and social distancing will be required at the church. Interment will be private.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Covenant of Grace Church PCA
Haight Funeral Home
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
