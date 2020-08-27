1/1
Calvin B. "Bernie" Wineholt, 79, of Union Bridge died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born September 28, 1940 in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Horace Calvin and stepmother Eva Wineholt and Elizabeth Tripplett Criswell. He was the husband of the late Georgeann O. Wineholt who died in 2007. He worked at Wheelers flooring and then retired from Southern States after 27 years. He then worked in the Walmart automobile department for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching westerns, sitting on the front porch with his dogs, Peanut and Coconut, waving at the neighbors, and spending time with his family. Bernie enjoyed making gifts for his family while tinkering in his shed. Surviving are daughters Colleen M. Williar and Ed of Union Bridge, Joyce A. Fritz and Mark of Westminster, Betty Jo Wineholt of Union Bridge, Vicky L. Conaway and Christopher of Great Cacapon, W.Va., brothers Allan Wineholt and Susie of N.C., Billy Wineholt and Susan, Pete Wineholt, all of PA, Darrell Criswell and Rainy of AZ, sister Debra Criswell of N.J. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by infant twin daughters Brenda Lee and Mary Elizabeth Wineholt and a brother Bobby Wineholt. Services were private. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com .

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
