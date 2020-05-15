Candy Sickle
1987 - 2020
Candice Juanita "Candy" Sickle, 33, of Middletown, MD, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born April 16, 1987 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Nona Deater and her step-father Richard Deater of Middletown, MD, and Alvie Sickle of Taneytown. Candy was a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts, being outdoors, fishing, and hunting. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her daughters and family. Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her three daughters, Jaiden, Jordyn and Journee; sisters, Racheal Poulson and husband Rod of Brunswick, Dakota Sickle and wife Jade of Bonneauville, PA, Brooke Sickle and wife Cassie of Taneytown, and Amber Barton and Joe Purdy of Taneytown and Amber's three children, Desi, Serenity and Izzy; brother, Christopher Hahn and wife Amanda of Little Orleans, MD, and their two children, Codie and Alexis. Candy was predeceased by infant daughter, Mercy, Jordyn's twin sister. Candy will also be remembered by several close friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are private. The family is planning a celebration of Candy's life. Her friends will be notified of those plans. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787.

May 14, 2020
I am sorry for your loss, your all in my thoughts and prayers.. I remember babysitting the girls some over the summers, and we share the same birthday, she was a strong spirit even back then. Rach I'm here for you if you need me. Praying for her babies
Brandy
Family
May 14, 2020
My daughter was the most amazing abd beautiful person. I love her more then life itself. I pray to have her back with me but unfortunately I will have to wait until I can join her. Till then I will try to help her daughters face the most horrible time. Please pray for all of us so that we can make it through this. I love you Candy and will always carry you in my heart.
Mom
Mother
