Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 Funeral service 11:00 AM Sandy Mount United Methodist Church 2101 Old Westminster Pike Finksburg , MD

Carl Eugene Haines, 80, passed away December 15, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born February 8, 1939 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Truman C. and Lillian Barnes Haines. He was the loving husband of Faye Caple Haines who he married in 1960. A member of the Class of 1957 at Westminster High School, Carl went on to Western Maryland College and then received his Executive MBA from Loyola College in 1979. He retired in 1996 after 22 years from Mercantile Bank & Trust as Senior Vice President of Operations. As a child he loved playing baseball and went on to play for the Optimist and American Legion. He was an avid fan of the Orioles, Colts, Ravens and MD Terps. He enjoyed traveling, Duckpin bowling, golf, bridge and poker. Carl was an active member of Sandy Mount United Methodist Church and served as Council Chair, trustee, Finance chair and Co-chair of the Building committees. He also served on the UMC Baltimore Washington Conference Building and Location committee. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their daughters and their spouses, Lynn (David) McCord of Lititz, PA and Katie (Jeff) McDonough of Westminster; grandchildren Andrew (Deanna) McDonough, David McDonough, Bayley (Brendan) Mumford, Jeffrey McDonough, Jr. , Shannon McDonough, Nicholas McDonough, Peter McCord and Alex McCord; and great-grandson Asher McDonough. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 am at Sandy Mount United Methodist Church, 2101 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg with Pastor Kathy Altman officiating. Burial will be in Sandymount Cemetery, followed by a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. Memorial donations may be made in Carl's name to Sandymount Cemetery, 2101 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048.

