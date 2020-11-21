1/1
Carl L. Pyles Jr.
1968 - 2020
Carl Leroy "Skeet" Pyles Jr., age 52, of Union Bridge, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020 Born August 11, 1968 in Westminster, he was the son of Elsie Mae Smith Pyles of Thurmont and the late Carl Leroy Pyles Sr. Skeet attended New Market Middle School. He was employed as a carpenter, building homes for contractors wherever he was settled. He enjoyed hunting, but he loved fishing. He was goofy and funny, always trying to make people laugh. He never met someone he couldn't make into a friend. Surviving, in addition to his mother, are children, Jonathan Pyles and fiance Kayla of Damascus, Lacy Clemson and husband Brad of Waynesboro, PA, Taylor Pyles and fiancé Elliott Crawford of Gettysburg, PA, Damion Pyles of Taneytown, Carla Pyles of Oregon, and Kiley Pyles of North Carolina; a step-son, Raymond; granddaughters, Aubree Clemson and Delaney Crawford; siblings, Norman Pyles Sr. and wife Nancy of Littlestown, PA, and Terrie Caudle and husband Eric of Union Bridge; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins,. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Sunday, November 22 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Social distancing, wearing of masks and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be observed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to help defray expenses to https://www.gofundme.com/f/carl-pyles-jr-funeral-costs. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
