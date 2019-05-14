Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl "Sonny" Tawney Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl L. "Sonny" Tawney, Sr., 81, of Westminster, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital. Born March 29, 1938 in Westminster, he was the son of Ruth M. Bauerline and Wilson M. Tawney, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Betty M. Tawney, his wife of 59 years. He worked as a welder and later became Supervisor for Rowan Controller, ITE, and Gould for 25 years. He owned and operated T & M Welding for several years before retiring. He was a member of Mayberry Archers, NRA, the Rifle and Gun Club of Taneytown and former member of the Moose Lodge No. 1381. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wooden crafts and building his cabin in Pennsylvania. Besides his wife, he is survived by children Yolanda K. "Yo" Tawney and wife Barbara L. Tawney of Abingdon and Carl L. "Sonny", Jr. of Westminster; a sister Shirley Fair of Taneytown and brothers Butch and Bill Tawney, both of Pennsylvania; a granddaughter Tiffany Anthony and great-grandson Mason Anthony.He was predeceased by a son Darin L. Tawney.The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Private inurnment will be held at St. John (Leister's) Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the at or Dementia Society of America,

Carl L. "Sonny" Tawney, Sr., 81, of Westminster, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital. Born March 29, 1938 in Westminster, he was the son of Ruth M. Bauerline and Wilson M. Tawney, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Betty M. Tawney, his wife of 59 years. He worked as a welder and later became Supervisor for Rowan Controller, ITE, and Gould for 25 years. He owned and operated T & M Welding for several years before retiring. He was a member of Mayberry Archers, NRA, the Rifle and Gun Club of Taneytown and former member of the Moose Lodge No. 1381. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wooden crafts and building his cabin in Pennsylvania. Besides his wife, he is survived by children Yolanda K. "Yo" Tawney and wife Barbara L. Tawney of Abingdon and Carl L. "Sonny", Jr. of Westminster; a sister Shirley Fair of Taneytown and brothers Butch and Bill Tawney, both of Pennsylvania; a granddaughter Tiffany Anthony and great-grandson Mason Anthony.He was predeceased by a son Darin L. Tawney.The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Private inurnment will be held at St. John (Leister's) Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the at or Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org Published in Carroll County Times on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.