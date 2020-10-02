Carl William "Peanut" Dayhoff, age 90, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home in Mount Airy, Maryland. He was the husband of the late Annette Howard Dayhoff. Born December 20, 1929, in Woodbine, Maryland he was a son of the late Paul & Ruth Scheller Dayhoff. Carl served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed in the advertising business in Baltimore for 46 years. He was a member of Mount Airy American Legion Post 191, and the Oakland Elks 2481. He enjoyed spending time at Deep Creek Lake and Charles Town. Surviving are his son Charles Howard Crabb and wife Lisa Kay, of Libertytown; Granddaughter Danielle Nicole Weaver and husband Todd Allen Weaver Sr.; grandson, Christopher Carl Crabb and fiancé Sara Jane Fallin and great grandchildren Kane Lee Weaver, Hunter Fallin Crabb, and Lacy Jane Crabb, and step great grandson Todd Allen Weaver, Jr.; a sister Mary Jane Ricketts and husband Leonard. Five nieces & nephews with a total of ten great and great great nieces & nephews. Carl is preceded in death by his brother Paul Dayhoff, Jr. and wife Dolly Dayhoff. Friends may call 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, October 5 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872. Graveside services and interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6 at Taylorsville United Methodist Cemetery, 4356 Ridge Road, Mount Airy, Maryland 21771 If you plan to attend either, it is still necessary to please follow COVID restrictions by wearing a face covering and observing social distance. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to a college fund for his grandchildren. Please mail in Care of: Charles H. Crabb, 11982 Arlington Mill Road, Union Bridge, Md. 21791 Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.molesworthwilliams



