died on Feb. 8, 2019 at the Dove House after suffering a stroke. He graduated from Towson Catholic High School before proudly serving in the US Navy on the USS Manley DD940. He owned and operated Gabler & Sons Contracting. He enjoyed fishing and traveling...visiting all 50 states and multiple countries around the world with the Navy. He leaves behind his wife, 12 children, 25 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 brothers. A Celebration of Life is scheduled on March 17, 2019 at Mt. Zion-Finksburg UMC, 3006 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or Mt. Zion-Finksburg UMC printed music fund.
