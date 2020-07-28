Carlyle N. Montanye, Jr., 94, of Glyndon, MD passed on to Greater Glory on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Born to parents Carlyle and Florence Montanye on March 28, 1926, in Baltimore, MD, he was the husband of Grace (Whouley) Montanye. In addition to his wife, Carlyle is survived by his children, Patricia (Pam) Hickman (Robert), Mary (Mimi) Burner, Carlyle N. Montanye, III (Katharine), Yvonne O'Neill (Thomas), John Montanye (Alyce), Paul Montanye (Lisa), Thomas Montanye (Kimberly), and Cynthia Morrison. He was predeceased by his daughter, Grace (Gay) Montanye. He also is survived by 29 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren and many relatives. He was a graduate of McDonogh School, Yale University, and Wharton School of Business. He attended the Citadel, enlisted in the Navy and served as a Medic in World War II. Monty, as friends fondly called him, was the owner and President of Gettier-Montanye, Inc., a promotional marketing company. A long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he shared his strong Catholic faith teaching Sunday School. He and beloved wife Grace recently celebrated a 70th wedding anniversary Mass and renewal of vows. He deeply loved and was devoted to his entire family. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 am. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carlyle's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 3672, Glyndon, MD 21071-3672. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com