Carol Ann Lach Gartrell Lake, 74, passed away quietly in her sleep on June 7, 2019, at her home in McLean, VA, after a three-year battle with cancer. Born June 26, 1944 in Brimfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Henry Lach and Margaret Elizabeth Killian Lach. Carol's family moved to Mt. Airy in 1957, and she graduated from Mt. Airy High School in 1962, which is when her exciting government career began until she retired to help care for her parents. Carol enjoyed her family, reading and traveling.Surviving are husband, Douglas Lake of McLean, VA, son Allen Gartrell of New Windsor, MD, and daughter Debbie Gartrell-Kemp and husband Mike Kemp of New Windsor, MD, brothers Richard Lach of Mt. Airy, MD, Robert Lach and wife Rebecca of Mt. Airy, MD, William Lach and wife Patricia of Frederick, MD, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother John Lach and wife Carla of Blackfoot, Idaho. Services will be private. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Published in Carroll County Times on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary