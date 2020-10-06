1/1
Carol Ann Tighe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Grinder Tighe, formerly of Union Bridge, 67 passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness. Born February 22, 1953 in Gettysburg PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard "Dutch" Grinder and Lela Jane Krom Davis and the wife of the late Terry Lee Tighe who died in 2004. Carol Ann was a 1971 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. She was a beautician for many years and then went to work for Random House until retiring. Carol Ann loved spending time with her family especially her two grandchildren, soap operas, the Ravens and Miami Dolphins. She was gifted at crafting and crocheting. She is survived by her daughter, Rachel R. Boone and granddaughter, Summar Quesenberry, both of Westminster; grandson, Bailey Quesenberry of Taneytown; sister, Kim Crouch of Walkersville; special cousin Karen Miller of Union Bridge, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her grand-dog Zoey. A memorial service will be held at Keysville Lutheran Church, 7301 Keysville Rd S, Taneytown, MD 21787, Sunday, October 11 at 2:00pm. Deacon Charles Barnhart will officiate. Wearing of masks and social distancing is required. Memorial donations can be made to Hartzler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 249, New Windsor, MD 21776, to help defer funeral expenses. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved