Carol Ann Grinder Tighe, formerly of Union Bridge, 67 passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness. Born February 22, 1953 in Gettysburg PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard "Dutch" Grinder and Lela Jane Krom Davis and the wife of the late Terry Lee Tighe who died in 2004. Carol Ann was a 1971 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. She was a beautician for many years and then went to work for Random House until retiring. Carol Ann loved spending time with her family especially her two grandchildren, soap operas, the Ravens and Miami Dolphins. She was gifted at crafting and crocheting. She is survived by her daughter, Rachel R. Boone and granddaughter, Summar Quesenberry, both of Westminster; grandson, Bailey Quesenberry of Taneytown; sister, Kim Crouch of Walkersville; special cousin Karen Miller of Union Bridge, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her grand-dog Zoey. A memorial service will be held at Keysville Lutheran Church, 7301 Keysville Rd S, Taneytown, MD 21787, Sunday, October 11 at 2:00pm. Deacon Charles Barnhart will officiate. Wearing of masks and social distancing is required. Memorial donations can be made to Hartzler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 249, New Windsor, MD 21776, to help defer funeral expenses. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.