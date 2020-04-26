Carol Anne (Lynch) Franz, 73, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home, after complications with cancer. Carol was born on August 9, 1946 in Cumberland, Maryland and was the daughter of the late Joseph E., Jr. and Ruth Lee (Kuhns) Lynch. Carol was the cherished wife of Mark Franz, her loving husband of 45 years. Carol was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of 1964. After 34 years of service, she retired from Verizon Telephone Company in 1999. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed feeding the cats, assorted critters and birds that would visit her home. Carol also liked going to flea markets and having yard sales. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church. Surviving in addition to her husband is son Brian D. Cooke; grandson Brendan D. Cooke; siblings Michael J. Lynch and wife, Rung, of Winter Springs, FL, Deborah J. Lynch of Westminster, David P. Lynch and wife Sandy of Littlestown, PA, Kathryn L. Lynch of Asheboro, N.C.; brothers-in-law Stephen H. Franz and wife Susan, Philip H. Franz, Eugene H. Franz and wife Jessie; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her beloved pets J.J., Wendy, Murphy, Sooner and Pandora. Due to recent health crisis the family will have a private service and burial at Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name the National Humane Society, 4039 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 www.nationalhumane.com , the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster MD 21158 www.hscarroll.org, or the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Rd., Reisterstown MD 21136 www.bmorehumane.org or to a pet rescue of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 26, 2020