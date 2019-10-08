Carroll County Times Obituaries
Carol Jeanne Nicholls


1943 - 2019
Carol Jeanne Nicholls Obituary
Carol Jeanne Nicholls, 76, of Taneytown, Maryland, died peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and family on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson. Born August 5, 1943 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary L. (Ward) Fraley. She was the wife of 44 years to Paul Thomas "Tom" Nicholls. Carol was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown and a life-member of the Harney VFW Auxiliary. She loved cooking and baking for her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She loved her pet dogs, Maddie, Ivan, and Coco. Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters, Dawn Garrett and husband John of Taneytown and Jennifer Nicholls of Philadelphia; son, Jason Nicholls of Baltimore; grandson, Richard House, III of Taneytown; grand-daughter, Jordan Garrett of New Oxford, PA; brother, Robert Fraley of Edgemere; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Wheeler. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Carol's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown with Father John F. Lesnick celebrant. Burial will be held at a later date in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the Mass at the Harney VFW social pavilion. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MD chapter of the (www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 8, 2019
