Carol Maria Wasilko, age 78 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 10, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Albert James and Olympia (Pacini) Belasco. Mrs. Wasilko built a career as a registered nurse. A graduate of the Pittsburgh School of Nursing, she worked in surgery at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, MD, in psychiatric for the State of MD, and as head nurse in the forensics unit of Crownsville Hospital Center. Mrs. Wasilko was the Treasurer for Piney Run Park and Nature Center, the oldest developed park in Carroll County, MD. She was a talented gardener who designed her gardens to be in bloom all year. Mrs. Wasilko enjoyed traveling and was a voracious reader, with a genuine love of the written word. Above all, she cherished time spent with those she held most dear. Mrs. Wasilko was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wasilko was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Wasilko; and her son, David Raymond Wasilko. She is survived by her son, Daniel James Wasilko of New Market, MD; her daughter, Christina Jonkhoff of Australia; and her granddaughter, Cora Wasilko of New Market, MD. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at St. Andrew's Orthodox Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, DE, where friends may call beginning at 10:00 AM. Entombment will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048. All are invited to participate via live-streaming of the services by visiting http://www.orthodoxdelmar.org/
, or Mrs. Wasilko's web site at https://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols must be observed, and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the services.